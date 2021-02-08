Mountain lion seen in western Las Vegas causes stir on social media

Social media users in the western Las Vegas Valley are warning residents to be on the lookout for a mountain lion spotted in a residential neighborhood Friday night.

A mountain lion was spotted on a Ring camera video in a residential neighborhood near Hualapai Way and West Desert Inn Road on Friday night. (Melissa Boyd)

A mountain lion was spotted Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in a neighborhood near Hualapai Way and West Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas. (Ring via NextDoor)

Social media users in the western Las Vegas Valley are warning residents to be on the lookout for a mountain lion spotted in a residential neighborhood Friday night.

Melissa Boyd of Las Vegas said in a phone interview Monday that the video of the mountain lion captured by a resident’s Ring camera video was first shared on her NextDoor app Saturday, alerting the public to be on the lookout for the big cat.

It shows the mountain lion jumping a residential fence at night. Boyd, who lives in the area of Charleston Boulevard and South Durango Drive, she said the community alert said the cat was spotted in a neighborhood near Hualapai Way and West Desert Inn Road.

“I hope they don’t kill this mountain lion,” Boyd said. “I hope they are able to tranquilize this mountain lion and relocate.”

Boyd said she shared the video on her Facebook page and it then went viral, being shared hundreds of times.

Another local resident, Ronni Land, shared stills on social media showing the cat as it prepared to jump over the fence. She suspects the cat was simply in search of food and water.

“All I was trying to do was warn neighbors and I just don’t want anyone to hurt the animal,” Land said.

Clark County Animal Control, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the possible response.

This is not the first time, however, that a mountain lion has been spotted in the valley.

In July a mountain lion roamed a far west Summerlin neighborhood before the Southern Nevada Division of the Department of Wildlife said the cat was tranquilized and relocated to its natural habitat. That cat encounter happened in the general vicinity of Desert Foothills Drive and Far Hills Avenue.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.