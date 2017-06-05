Muslim leader in Las Vegas condemns London terror attack

The Union flag flies at half mast in Whitehall, central London, Sunday June 4, 2017, after Saturday night's terrorist incident on London Bridge and at Borough Market. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

As the news broke that the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for Saturday’s terror attack in London, a local Muslim leader condemned the attackers and their actions.

“It sickens me every time I hear of an attack somewhere — to say it sickens me is not harsh enough, to say we condemn it is not harsh enough,” said Imam Fateen Seifullah, chairman of Al-Maun Neighborly Needs of Las Vegas. “Not only do they not represent Islam, they do not represent the human family. They are not Muslim in their actions, they are not even human.”

Seifullah said many Muslims fear the backlash that can follow attacks like the one in London.

“We’re also concerned about our women and children. Hate breeds hate, and ignorance breeds more ignorance.” he said, referring to a recent stabbing attack in Portland, Oregon, that left two men dead and one injured after they defended two Muslim girls from a man who was harassing them on a train.

Al-Maun aids struggling local families by donating clothing and food and helping pay their rent and utility bills. The organization also operates the Al-Maun House for Women, a temporary-housing facility for women and children.

“It’s not right to single out an entire religion,” Seifullah said. “But we’re showing the entire world that we are not like them through our words and actions, and through our charity.”

He said anyone interested in learning more about Islam can visit their local mosque and speak to an imam, or go to community events hosted by Al-Maun.

