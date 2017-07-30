ad-fullscreen
Naked passenger delays Spirit flight in Las Vegas

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2017 - 6:17 pm
 

A Spirit Airlines flight was delayed Saturday morning in Las Vegas after a passenger took off all his clothes and approached a flight attendant.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. on a flight bound for Oakland, California, from McCarran International Airport. Police and medical were called and took the passenger for observation, according to the airport.

The delay’s duration was unavailable, though the flight continued to board after the passenger was removed from the flight, according to the airport.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

