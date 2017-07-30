Naked passenger delays Spirit flight in Las Vegas

A Spirit Airlines flight was delayed Saturday morning in Las Vegas after a passenger took off all his clothes and approached a flight attendant.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. on a flight bound for Oakland, California, from McCarran International Airport. Police and medical were called and took the passenger for observation, according to the airport.

The delay’s duration was unavailable, though the flight continued to board after the passenger was removed from the flight, according to the airport.

