Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will lose a traffic lane spanning 13 miles for several hours on Sunday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The inside lane of northbound U.S. 95 will close between Wagon Wheel Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. During that time, crews will repaint the yellow center-line along the highway.

