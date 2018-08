The crash happened just after 5 p.m. near U.S. Highway 95 and Summerlin Parkway, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

No one was injured when a Nevada Highway Patrol car was struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening.

Anyone with information about the crash may call *NHP or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

