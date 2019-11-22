Nevada Highway Patrol to conduct hiring event Saturday

The one-day event at its Southern Command headquarters, 4615 W. Sunset Road, will include a physical agility test, written exam and oral boards.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada has miles and miles of highways. The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for additional men and women to help keep the peace on the roads.

NHP is playing host to its largest recruitment event of the year Saturday at its Southern Command headquarters, 4615 W. Sunset Road.

This Saturday we are hosting the largest recruitment event of the year at our southern HQ. The PT test, written and oral boards will all take place on Saturday. Walk Ins are welcome. If your interested in a career as a State Trooper we encourage you to attend this event. pic.twitter.com/c9mYeApmyX — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 22, 2019

The one-day hiring event will include a physical agility test, written exam and oral boards.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Those interested can register via email at careers@dps.state.nv.us. Walk-ins will be welcome.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.