Local Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol wants public’s help about deadly I-15 crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 7:11 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding more information on a deadly crash that happened Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol, a division of Nevada State Police, is looking for witnesses or anyone with information on a crash that left a pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning.

NHP said in a press release on Friday that preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian was walking across the I-15 freeway south of Charleston Boulevard at around 5:15 a.m. when the person was hit by multiple vehicles. But police said no one stayed on scene after the pedestrian was hit.

Police said a 2007-2011 Toyota Camry and a 2017-2020 Honda CR-V may have been involved in the crash. The Toyota may have had damage to its front right side and the Honda might have damage to its front and undercarriage.

Anyone with information about the crash may call *647 or Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, then reference case number 231002339.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

