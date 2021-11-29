Nevada State Police trooper dies of COVID-19 complications

Cliff Fontaine, 54, had been with the Highway Patrol for 16 years and had served as an EMT in Las Vegas for over 20 years, the state police said.

Cliff Fontaine, 54 (LVMPD)

A state trooper has died from complications of COVID-19, the Nevada State Police said Monday.

He died Saturday after he was initially hospitalized in early October because of COVID-19 related pneumonia, state police said.

“He was the true definition of a guardian,” the department said on Twitter. “Our condolences and prayers are with Trooper Fontaine’s wife, children, family, and friends.”

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.