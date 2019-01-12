Local Las Vegas

No answers behind how, why of 36 Clark County deaths last year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2019 - 9:18 am
 
Updated January 12, 2019 - 9:56 am

No one knows how Joshua Dameron died.

Not his father, not police and not even the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 38-year-old man from Kingman, Arizona, was reported missing May 12 by his father, David Dameron. Then, more than a month went by before his only son’s remains were found June 16 under the hot sun in a patch of open desert in Laughlin.

“As you can imagine there wasn’t much left of him, so it’s been very tough,” his father said Thursday. “We can’t get answers from anyone.”

Ultimately, the coroner’s office was unable to nail down how or why Joshua Dameron had died. And so his death certificate was stamped with the word “undetermined.”

His case was one of 36 such deaths investigated by the coroner’s office last year, in which the manner of death could not be determined.

Last year, 17,533 people died throughout the county, according to data obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The coroner’s office investigated 4,387 of those deaths in some capacity, and the newspaper examined 4,368 cases, excluding 19 that were still pending positive identification.

The county coroner investigates all deaths caused by any criminal means, violence or suicide and any unattended death in the Las Vegas Valley, Laughlin, Searchlight, Mesquite, Overton and Logandale.

Coroner rulings

A manner of death is ruled one of five ways at the coroner’s office: natural, homicide, suicide, accident and undetermined.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but in 2013, then-Coroner Michael Murphy told the Review-Journal that a case becomes undetermined if investigators are unable to medically explain the cause of death or if the case has conflicting manners of death.

“Undetermined cases don’t happen often,” he said at the time. “It’s less than 1 percent of our cases.”

Still, that 12-letter word has haunted the Dameron family since June, and has made it close to impossible to move on.

“The coroner did all what they could do with what was left of him,” David Dameron said. “But I guess they really couldn’t find anything.”

Now, desperate for answers, Joshua’s parents, who are divorced but have been in constant contact since their son’s death, are considering hiring a private investigator.

“What really makes it hard now is just not having any closure,” David Dameron said.

He and his son, who was outgoing, funny and kind, did everything together, he said. The two loved to be outdoors and had plans to take a train up to Oregon for a camping and fishing trip that summer.

“I can honestly say he was not only my son, he was my best friend,” David Dameron said, his voice shaky.

How they died

While Joshua Dameron’s family continues to search for answers, manners of death were declared for the remaining cases handled by the coroner’s office last year.

Just less than half of them died of natural causes, while the next leading manner of death last year was suicide, with 495 deaths ruled as such, the data show. In 2017, the coroner’s office investigated 476 suicides.

The blistering desert heat also killed 65 people last year, and it was listed a significant factor in 93 more deaths.

One woman died from a fat embolism during a routine liposuction procedure while two people, including 58-year-old Susan Sweeney, died after canine maulings.

Her husband, Patrick, arrived home from work late Oct. 1 to find his wife of 26 years mauled to death by the family’s newly adopted 3-year-old dog. She was home alone when the attack happened.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Sam Schmidt chats about hectic off-season
IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt and lead driver James Hinchcliffe chat about the hectic off-season at the SpeedVegas high-performance driving facility outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory at New Mexico. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Noah Robotham on the win at New Mexico
UNLV guard Noah Robotham talks about winning at New Mexico on Jan. 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Kris Clyburn on big 3 vs. New Mexico
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn talks about his key 3-pointer against New Mexico. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marvin Menzies on beating New Mexico
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about UNLV's win at New Mexico on January 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New HOV Ramp Scheduled to Open in March
New HOV ramp scheduled to open in March of 2019.
American Preparatory Academy part of charter school growth in Las Vegas
American Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas has a waiting list of students who want to attend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wheelchair tournament at UNLV
Cesar Robledo talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Snow in Henderson on New Year's Eve morning
Light snow flurries in Anthem Highlands in Henderson on Monday morning, the last day of 2018.
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
NFR 2018 Highlights
NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this years rodeo.
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Joe Frost
NFR Bull Rider Joe Frost talks about the difference in bulls and his family legacy with Cassie Soto before the last round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Herm Edwards on LV Bowl loss
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talks about the loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth after LV Bowl
Linebacker George Helmuth talks about Fresno State's turnaround. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Youth cancer survivor receives gift bat at Winter Meetings
Cancer survivor Steven Mondragon, baseball player at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights, California, received a complimentary bamboo bat during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFR Day 9 Highlights
Highlights from round 9 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR 2018- Will Lummus Leads in Steer Wrestling
As NFR 2018 enters day nine, steer wrestler Will Lummus continues to see his name at the top of the standings. Las Vegas Review Journal host Cassie Soto speaks with the Mississippi native about his excitement to be participating in his first ever NFR.
John Saccenti on the Las Vegas Bowl's future
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti talks about the game's future. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Mbacke Diong on his offensive improvement
UNLV forward Mbacke Diong talks about his offensive improvement. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
NFR dirt is the most important part of the rodeo
NFR has bull riding, saddle bronc, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and bareback riding but one of the most important part of the rodeo according to construction maintenance manager Allen Rheinheimer is the dirt that they all take place in. Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney chats with Rheinheimer and ground man John Jamison to get an inside look at the dirt in Thomas & Mack at the National Finals Rodeo.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 8 Highlights
Highlights from round 8 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR - Wyatt Denny Talks About Representing Nevada
NFR Bareback Rider Wyatt Denny talks to host Cassie Soto about being the only Nevada representative in the NFR this year and his skiing talent.
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKETPLACE
** 1-5 Bedrooms All Areas **
FIRST NATION CONCRETE
Dave's Electirc
TROY'S TREE SERVICE LLC
Condo Townhomes in Henderson/Green Valley
Rentals ALL AREAS!!
MONEY TO LOAN TO HOUSE FLIPPERS
SW
J Mar Construction
7 Large Lots near Lake Mead & Grand Canyon
4Bd, 2½Ba house for rent Robindale/Warmsprings
SOUTHWEST ELECTRIC, LLC
**$49 Drain Clearing**
WE BUY HOUSES!
PACIFIC ELECTRIC INC.
ALL TRADES HANDYMAN
I BUY VYNLS
LOSE 20-40lbs IN 90 DAYS!
Las Vegas Coin Company
A1 Quality Painting Residential & Comm
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKETPLACE
** 1-5 Bedrooms All Areas **
FIRST NATION CONCRETE
Dave's Electirc
SE* Beautiful Remodeled Studios
Studios Downtown starting at $775
Beautiful 3 to 4 Bedrooms for rent Call for Specials
TROY'S TREE SERVICE LLC
Rentals ALL AREAS!!
SW
Gramercy Parc Active Senior Living Come Join the Fun!
J Mar Construction
7 Large Lots near Lake Mead & Grand Canyon
SOUTHWEST ELECTRIC, LLC
**$49 Drain Clearing**
WE BUY HOUSES!
PACIFIC ELECTRIC INC.
ALL TRADES HANDYMAN
I BUY VYNLS
LOSE 20-40lbs IN 90 DAYS!
Las Vegas Coin Company
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like