No injuries after vehicle catches fire in Las Vegas garage

No one was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle caught fire at a central valley home.

Las Vegas Fire Department trucks parked outside 1423 Cottonwood Place after a vehicle caught fire in the home's garage. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded about 12:20 a.m. Thursday to a home at 1423 Cottonwood Place, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene discovered a vehicle in the home’s garage was on fire, Szymanski said, but the garage itself and the rest of the home were unaffected.

Szymanski reported the fire was out at 12:31 a.m. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

