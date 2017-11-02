ad-fullscreen
No injuries after vehicle catches fire in Las Vegas garage

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2017 - 1:31 am
 
Updated November 2, 2017 - 1:35 am

No one was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle caught fire at a central valley home.

Firefighters responded about 12:20 a.m. Thursday to a home at 1423 Cottonwood Place, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene discovered a vehicle in the home’s garage was on fire, Szymanski said, but the garage itself and the rest of the home were unaffected.

Szymanski reported the fire was out at 12:31 a.m. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

