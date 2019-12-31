No injuries in central Las Vegas apartment fire

All residents were safely evacuated, and as of about 4:10 p.m. firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No injuries were reported in a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The blaze inside unit No. 1028 of the Gloria Park Villas apartments, 3625 S. Decatur Blvd., was reported just before 3:40 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were displaced by the fire, the department said.

