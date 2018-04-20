No injuries in crash of 2 trucks on I-15 in central Las Vegas

A crash involving a semitrailer and a box truck hauling tortillas is caused a Friday morning traffic jam on Interstate 15 in central Las Vegas.

A crash between a semitrailer and a box truck caused a Friday morning traffic jam on Interstate 15 in central Las Vegas. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol)

A crash involving a semitrailer and a box truck hauling tortillas is caused a Friday morning traffic jam on Interstate 15 in central Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. in the southbound I-15 lanes near Washington Avenue, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

#TrafficAlert IR15SB/Washington Crash involving Semi and Box Truck. No injuries, blocking right 2 lanes, waiting for tow truck to remove Box Truck hauling tortillas. Expect delays. #🌮 #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/VJtpzBOgx8 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 20, 2018

Two lanes were blocked while the Highway Patrol responded to the crash, but it was moved onto the shoulder a few minutes later, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

No one was injured but the crash caused delays in the area, he said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.