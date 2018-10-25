No injuries reported after crash involving Las Vegas police SUV

The accident was reported about 7:40 a.m. on Sahara Avenue at Palm Street, just east of Fremont street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No one was injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a Las Vegas police vehicle. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At 8:30 a.m. several traffic officers were on the scene of the two-vehicle collision between the patrol SUV and a silver sedan. The crash blocked the right lane and slowed traffic moving westbound on Sahara.

