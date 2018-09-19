No one injured in Las Vegas school bus crash

No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Clark County School District bus and another vehicle at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Shortly after 7:40 a.m., a Clark County School District bus carrying five students and a vehicle collided in the southbound lanes of East Bonanza Road near Las Vegas Boulevard North. There were no reported injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

East Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, las vegas, nv