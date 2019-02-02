NoMad Las Vegas hosting job fair for upcoming pool season

NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM is holding a hiring fair next Monday to prepare for the upcoming pool season.

NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM will hold a hiring fair Monday to prepare for the upcoming pool season.

Representatives of Make it Nice, NoMad’s culinary partner, will meet with prospective employees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at On the Record inside Park MGM. Available positions include model cocktail servers, model bussers, bartenders, servers, and hostesses.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and should attend the event wearing proper pool attire/bathing suits, according to MGM Resorts. Interested applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and apply in advance at culinaryagents.com.

