Nonprofit seeks more water bottle donations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2021 - 8:47 am
 
Carpenters from the Local 1977 union volunteer to remodel units for homeless veterans at Vetera ...
Carpenters from the Local 1977 union volunteer to remodel units for homeless veterans at Veterans Village on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A nonprofit that runs affordable housing designed for veterans is asking for bottle water donations while Las Vegas is gripped by a heat wave.

Share Village Las Vegas, formally known as Veterans Village, donated 2,000 water bottles on Friday and is asking for more donations, according to a Facebook post from the nonprofit. The affordable housing complex, located downtown at 50 N. 21st St., has been operating as a cooling station to hand out free water during the heat wave.

Temperatures on Friday reached 113 degrees in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning is expected to stretch through Sunday at 8 p.m. for the valley as temperatures remain above 110 this weekend.

“At this rate we will give out over 60,000 bottles this month alone,” the nonprofit said on Facebook.

The complex is open every day, all day to hand out emergency supplies. People can donate water at the downtown location, donate gift cards through Amazon, or donate on the nonprofit’s website, at www.sharelasvegas.org.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

