Noon Year’s Eve: Kids (and parents) welcome 2025 in Las Vegas

Dozens of families rang in the New Year hours before midnight at the Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas.

Remi Malady, 5, and her grandmother Dawn Henderson pose during “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Twins Olivia, left, and Chloe Ramirez, 3, pose during “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Garza family, from left, Sebastian, 2, Charlotte, 6, Jay, 4, and Elliott, 4, pose during “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children and their families celebrate under a balloon drop during “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Loussia, left, makes crafts with her children Jace, 4, and Amelia, 7, during “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jordyn Nelson 2, and her sister Kendall Nelson 5, pose during “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The late-morning event was geared for kids who might have early nights. It offered crafts tables and a dance floor in a ballroom. Instead of champagne, participants sipped on Kool-Aid bagged juice and feasted on snacks.

A DJ spun joyous, children-appropriate jams. The children squealed in anticipation every time the music man announced a balloon drop was coming.

Children and adults alike shimmied to the “Cha Cha Slide” and the “Macarena.” Some attendees donned formal wear.

The museum said the event was a “perfect way for families to welcome the new year in a fun, safe, and inclusive environment,” according to a news release. “With activities designed to engage kids of all ages, it’s an event where creativity, community, and celebration come together.”

Then, right at noon, hundreds of balloons rained down on the festive crowd. The DJ pleaded with children to not pop the balloons but encouraged them to take as many as they’d like home.

