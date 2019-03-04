North Las Vegas man ID’d as victim of Sunday crash

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a North Las Vegas man who died Sunday morning in a crash in the central valley.
Manuel Kanakaokai Kepilino, 52, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.
The crash happened near South Decatur Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue when a 2013 Hyundai Tucson hit a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by Kepilino.
Kepilino’s death was ruled an accident.
