NV Energy's headquarters building at 6226 West Sahara Avenue as seen on July 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

About 1,800 NV Energy customers were without power in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The outage began shortly after 1 p.m. and was centered on North Fort Apache and Elkhorn roads.

By 2:45 p.m., there were two outages in the area affecting 263 homes.

