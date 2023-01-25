54°F
Local Las Vegas

On-duty Metro officer involved in fatal crash

By Sabrina Schnur and David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 11:53 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2023 - 10:40 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer driving in west Las Vegas fatally struck a pedestrian while the officer was on duty Tuesday night, authorities said.

Michael Florio, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado at 8:40 p.m. near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue when he struck a man trying to cross the street, according to a statement from Metro.

The 35-year-old unidentified pedestrian was not walking in a crosswalk when he was struck, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Nevada State Police were investigating the crash because it involved a Metro officer.

Florio has been with Metro since 2020 and previously worked as a corrections officer for the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to Transparent Nevada.

The crash did not impact his employment status, Metro said Wednesday.

It was the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday. Around 6:45 p.m., a pedestrian was fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

