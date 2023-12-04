47°F
One killed in five-vehicle Spring Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 11:14 pm
 
A five-vehicle crash in Spring Valley on Sunday night left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. Two people were taken toa hospital where one died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

The other person’s condition was serious but not life-threatening, Jenkins said, and impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Rainbow was closed in both directions between Spring Valley North and Spring Valley South, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

