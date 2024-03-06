Opportunity Village’s 65-foot Christmas tree destroyed by wind

The Magical Forest tree, which was secured with a concrete base and crane, could not withstand the strong winds that hit the Las Vegas Valley last week.

Photos show Opportunity Village's 65-foot Christmas tree before and after wind storms hit the Las Vegas Valley last week. (Opportunity Village)

Opportunity Village's 65-foot Christmas tree after wind storms hit the Las Vegas Valley last week. (Opportunity Village)

Opportunity Village's 65-foot Christmas tree after wind storms hit the Las Vegas Valley last week. (Opportunity Village)

Opportunity Village's 65-foot Christmas tree after wind storms hit the Las Vegas Valley last week. (Opportunity Village)

Opportunity Village's 65-foot Christmas tree at a tree lighting ceremony before wind storms hit the Las Vegas Valley last week. (Opportunity Village)

You better not shout, you better not cry: Opportunity Village’s 65-foot Christmas tree is no more after wind storms last week tore the holly-jolly centerpiece to pieces.

The tree, donated to Opportunity Village in 2017 by The District at Green Valley Ranch, was used for the nonprofit’s tree lighting ceremony at its seasonal Magical Forest attraction.

Even though the tree was secured with a concrete base and crane, it could not withstand the strong winds that brought 40 mph gusts and caused power outages across the Las Vegas Valley.

No one was harmed at Opportunity Village during the storm, president and CEO Bob Brown said in a news release Wednesday.

“We know we’re not the only organization or private residence that sustained damage the last few days, but we wanted to share the news with our community, as this particular tree has become such a central focus for our holiday traditions in Southern Nevada,” Brown said.

The tree was outfitted with 10,000 lights that could be programmed for light shows. The organization estimates replacing the tree will cost between $150,000 and $250,000.

The Magical Forest is still slated to return Nov. 29 for its 32nd holiday season, according to the nonprofit.