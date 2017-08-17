Pahrump inmate dies of possible self-inflicted injuries

An inmate death from Aug. 10 in Pahrump appears to be a suicide, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Robert Lynn (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

At about noon, detention staff received reports from an inmate who said his cellmate was bleeding, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found inmate Robert Lynn suffering from injuries that appeared self-inflicted.

Lynn received treatment at Desert View Hospital and later University Medical Center in Las Vegas, the sheriff’s office said. At about 4:30 p.m. that day, Lynn died in Las Vegas.

Lynn was in custody related to charges of escape from the Nye County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the inmate’s cause and manner of death.

