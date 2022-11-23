41°F
Parking lots at Reid International are filling up

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 6:40 am
 
A view of the public parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, ...
A view of the public parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you’re planning to fly out of Las Vegas for the long Thanksgiving weekend, be warned. Some parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are already full.

Terminal 1 long term and Terminal 3 economy were at capacity as of 4:45 a.m., according to the airport. Terminal 3 long term was open.

This weekend is expected to one of the busiest in the last 20 years, according to AAA Nevada.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

