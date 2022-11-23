Parking lots at Reid International are filling up

Some parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are already full.

A view of the public parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you’re planning to fly out of Las Vegas for the long Thanksgiving weekend, be warned. Some parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are already full.

🚨AIRPORT PARKING UPDATE🚨

It's 4:45 a.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving:

⛔️Terminal 1 Long Term – closed

⛔️Terminal 3 Economy – closed

✅ Terminal 3 Long Term – open

To learn more about parking options visit: https://t.co/97EvyUqocw — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 23, 2022

Terminal 1 long term and Terminal 3 economy were at capacity as of 4:45 a.m., according to the airport. Terminal 3 long term was open.

This weekend is expected to one of the busiest in the last 20 years, according to AAA Nevada.

