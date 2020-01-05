Parrot show returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Clint Carvalho and his Extreme Parrots will be back in action at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, and on weekends and major holidays through Feb. 17.
Peaches, Kitty and Clint wowed the crowd Saturday as the “Extreme Parrots” show returned to the Springs Preserve for two shows on Saturday.
Peaches and Kitty are among the parrots trained by exotic bird specialist Clint Carvalho, an “America’s Got Talent” YouTube finalist.
Those who want to see the show still have plenty of opportunities to catch a performance. Carvalho and his parrots will be back in action at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, and on weekends and major holidays through Feb. 17.
Admission to the show, held in the Big Springs Theater, is free with paid general admission to the Springs Preserve. No reservations are required, but Springs Preserve officials recommend arriving a few minutes early because seats fill up fast.
Meet-and-greet events letting kids and adults “get up close and personal” with the parrots are offered after the show for $5 per person. Organizers advise bringing a camera or smartphone to capture the moment.
For more details, visit springspreserve.org.