Part of the U.S. Highway 95 interchange with the 215 Beltway will be restriped, under a $548,006 contract awarded this week by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s board of directors.

Muller Construction was hired to restripe the southbound U.S. 95 traffic lanes leading to the westbound Beltway, according to an NDOT report. The project is scheduled to wrap-up by fall.

