Patient killed in Las Vegas ambulance crash identified

The Clark County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the patient who died in a fatal ambulance crash on the 215 Beltway.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Robert Niedbalski, 58, of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash just before midnight Tuesday. His death was ruled an accident.

AMR regional director Scott White Tuesday identified the first responder who also died in the crash as 57-year-old Garry John.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

White said Tuesday that the ambulance picked up the patient from a hospital at 11:29 p.m. and was taking him to a nursing facility when the vehicle hydroplaned on an oil-slicked ramp.

