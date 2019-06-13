Paving on I-15 in Las Vegas for Project Neon wraps up Tuesday

After almost two weeks of continuous work on Intestate 15 because of Project Neon, paving efforts will wrap up Tuesday, a couple of days before enforcement of high-occupancy vehicle lanes begins.

Much fewer vehicles travel in the HOV lane northbound on Interstate 15 about Tropicana Avenue as enforcement is being increased on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paving work for Project Neon enters the final stretch this weekend ahead of enforcement of high occupancy vehicle lane restrictions that kicks off next week.

Beginning Saturday night and running through Tuesday, the last round of paving will affect the same stretch of Interstate 15 northbound that was restricted this week, going from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to the 215 Beltway, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Paving and striping work on that stretch will run between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, with the two inside lanes closed during that time. Associated intermittent lane closures will also occur on both sides of I-15 near the 215 Beltway through the week, NDOT said.

The work follows almost two weeks of paving efforts on I-15 between Silverado Ranch and Sahara Avenue, including full weekend closures of stretches of I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 and a week of lane restrictions on I-15 in both directions.

After Friday night, the I-15 will be repaved and striped in both directions from Sahara to D Street and from Silverado Ranch to 215 Beltway sections on the northbound side.

Crews are applying a special crumb rubber asphalt mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride.

Crumb rubber lasts twice as long as traditional asphalt pavement while also providing a better friction surface with less wet weather splashing. The process also recycles used tires that otherwise would end-up in a landfill, with Pave-A-Palooza using 60,000 discarded tires.

HOV lane enforcement will get underway June 20 after a 30-day grace period ends and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will be out in full force during the first few days. With NDOT providing NHP with $10,000 to go toward paying troopers overtime to saturate the area, if the message wasn’t received with the media blitz, signage and pubic meetings, the fine of up to $250 that troopers will be handing out might do the trick.

Project Neon is 96 percent finished and scheduled for completion by mid-July.

