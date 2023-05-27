Pedestrian critically injured in northeast Las Vegas crash

The pedestrian walked outside a marked crosswalk and into the path of a passing SUV, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian who tried to cross a major street outside a crosswalk late Friday in northeast Las Vegas was severely injured when he traveled into the path of an SUV, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nasser Pooya, 75, a Las Vegas resident, was transported in critical condition to UMC’s trauma unit following the collision on East Lake Mead Boulevard east of North Pecos Road, police said.

At 11:36 p.m., Pooya attempted to walk to the north side of East Lake Mead but not within a marked or implied crosswalk just as a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Jeffrey Paquette, 35, of Somerset, Mass., was passing through, police reported.

Driver impairment was determined not to have been a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation by the police department.

