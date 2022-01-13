51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies a week after being struck in hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2022 - 10:05 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian who was critically injured in a crash last week has died, police announced Thursday.

Leeland Rayburn, 37, died Wednesday at University Medical Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not confirmed the man’s name, residence or cause of death as of Thursday morning.

Officers were called at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 3 to Joe W. Brown Drive and East Sahara Avenue after a man was hit by a Jeep in a hit-and-run crash, police said at the time.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was walking in and out of traffic at the time of a crash and was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2014 to 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver had not been arrested as of Thursday’s statement from the Metro.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3786.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
2
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
3
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
4
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
5
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Diana Armstrong, center, a registered nurse at MountainView Hospital, joins her colleagues in p ...
Las Vegas nurses demand safer working conditions
RJ

Members of National Nurses United are gathering across the country Thursday to demand that the hospital industry provide “optimal protections” for nurses.