Pedestrian dies a week after being struck in hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian who was critically injured in a crash last week has died, police announced Thursday.

Leeland Rayburn, 37, died Wednesday at University Medical Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not confirmed the man’s name, residence or cause of death as of Thursday morning.

Officers were called at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 3 to Joe W. Brown Drive and East Sahara Avenue after a man was hit by a Jeep in a hit-and-run crash, police said at the time.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was walking in and out of traffic at the time of a crash and was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2014 to 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver had not been arrested as of Thursday’s statement from the Metro.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3786.

