Pedestrian dies after being hit by suspected DUI driver on Christmas Eve

A pedestrian died on Christmas Eve after being hit by a car driven by a suspected DUI driver in northeastern Las Vegas.

Alexandro Hernandez-Herrera (Metropolitan Police Department)

The driver, Alexandro Hernandez-Herrera, 29, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI after consenting to six different sobriety tests, according to an impaired driver report issued by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Based on the report, at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Hernandez-Herrera was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 northbound on North Lamb Boulevard approaching East Judson Avenue when a vehicle ahead of him stopped for a pedestrian walking west to east on Lamb.

The driver of the other vehicle told police officers that the Tesla did not slow down and veered into the right-hand lane, passing the other driver’s vehicle, according to the report.

The Tesla then crashed into the pedestrian, drove a short distance before stopping and, as a witness described to officers, “The pedestrian was embedded in the windshield of the vehicle,” police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead soon after officers drove up to the scene, the report stated.

Officers found Hernandez-Herrera outside of his car, sitting on the sidewalk near the victim’s body, with glass from the shattered windshield on the suspect and blood on his hands, according to the report.

Hernandez-Herrera told officers that he was unsure whether the pedestrian was jaywalking or crossing in a crosswalk and that he himself had been headed to a Christmas dinner, the report said.

He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI, the report stated.

The criminal case search section of the Las Vegas Justice Court’s website was offline Thursday and details about Hernandez-Herrera’s court case were not available.

