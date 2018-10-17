Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in central Las Vegas

A man was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas.

Police believe a pedestrian was impaired Tuesday night when he was struck and killed by an SUV while jaywalking in the central valley.

Just before 8 p.m. the man tried to cross West Tropicana Avenue west of Jones Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. He was struck by a Ford Escape traveling westbound on Tropicana, and sufferedserious injuries.

He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, but later died.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 57-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. She did not show signs of impairment.

Police believe the pedestrian was impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

The collision remains under investigation and marks the 111th fatal traffic-related collision investigated by Las Vegas police in 2018.

