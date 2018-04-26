Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after a hit-and-run crash in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday night near East Charleston Boulevard and Crestwood Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in about 9:30 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and Crestwood Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 62-year-old man was crossing northbound Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a silver Chrysler LHS, police said.

Police later found the Chrysler about 2 miles away from the crash scene, but the driver is still at large. Witnesses described the driver as a thin black man, about 6 feet tall and wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts.

The man’s death marks the 38th traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person who died after next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information on the crash or the driver’s whereabouts should contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-4060, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

