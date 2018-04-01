Pedestrian dies in crash near Las Vegas Strip

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Sahara Avenue at Industrial Road on Saturday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate the scene of a deadly crash in the eastbound lanes of Sahara Avenue at Industrial Road on Saturday night in Las Vegas. (NHP)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in the central valley Saturday night.

A Toyota Prius hit a pedestrian about 7:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Sahara Avenue at Industrial Road, according to the Highway Patrol. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman, died at the scene, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

She was outside of a marked crosswalk and in the right travel lane when she was hit.

The Prius driver remained on scene, cooperated with investigators and didn’t appear impaired, Buratczuk said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the pedestrian’s identity once family is notified.

