Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash

As of Thursday night, 34 people had died in Metro’s jurisdiction following a crash, according to police data. At least 11 of those were pedestrians struck by vehicles.

(Getty Images)

A pedestrian died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas.

The 39-year-old man was jaywalking around 8:30 p.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and East Bonanza Road when he was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche driving through a green light, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 36-year-old woman driving the truck stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where he died.

He is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

As of Thursday night, 34 people had died in Metro’s jurisdiction following a crash, according to police data. At least 11 of those were pedestrians struck by vehicles.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.