Pedestrian dies trying to cross I-15

The man was crossing Interstate 15 southbound between West Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue around 5 a.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol Review-Journal file photo)

A man crossing Interstate 15 died Friday morning after he was struck by two vehicles.

The man was crossing I-15 southbound between West Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue around 5 a.m. when he was struck by a semi truck and a car, according to a statement from Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

Wellman said another person stopped to help the man, who died at the scene.

“We would like to remind pedestrians and the motoring public that pedestrian safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Wellman wrote in her statement.

Pedestrians should cross the street in well-lit areas, with marked crosswalks, after looking both ways and waiting for traffic to yield.

Drivers should watch for pedestrians and yield the right of way.

Traffic on the interstate was being diverted off at Flamingo, and the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.