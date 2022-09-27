95°F
Pedestrian fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2022 - 4:33 pm
 
Updated September 27, 2022 - 5:15 pm
Police block East Flaming Road near Burnham Avenue after a fatal car accident, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a fatal crash on East Flamingo Road near Burnham Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a fatal crash on East Flamingo Road near Burnham Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where the person later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

He said that impairment is not believed to be a factor and noted that roads were closed in the area.

Flamingo Road between South Eastern Avenue and Burnham reopened around 5 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

