Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run, auto-pedestrian crash that sent the pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in the central valley Wednesday evening.
The collision occurred abut 9:30 p.m. at West Charleston and Decatur boulevards, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
The person suffered head and body injuries.
Police closed the entire intersection.
