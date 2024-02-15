Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas

The collision occurred abut 9:30 p.m. at West Charleston and Decatur boulevards, police said.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run, auto-pedestrian crash that sent the pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in the central valley Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred abut 9:30 p.m. at West Charleston and Decatur boulevards, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

The person suffered head and body injuries.

Police closed the entire intersection.

