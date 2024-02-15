50°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2024 - 10:33 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a hit-and-run, auto-pedestrian crash that sent the pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in the central valley Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred abut 9:30 p.m. at West Charleston and Decatur boulevards, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

The person suffered head and body injuries.

Police closed the entire intersection.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

