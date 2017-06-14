Pedestrian hit in March crash at Las Vegas intersection dies

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at their headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A pedestrian struck in a crash on March 31 died Sunday, Las Vegas police said in a news release.

He was 56-year-old Robert Butler of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Just after 9 on that night in March, a motorcycle struck a pedestrian at East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The motorcyclist was traveling through a green light when he hit the pedestrian.

Butler was in a marked crosswalk but had been walking against a red signal, Metro said.

Both were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries. Butler died later of complications of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

