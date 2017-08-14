ad-fullscreen
Pedestrian hit outside crosswalk in central Las Vegas crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2017 - 12:04 am
 
Updated August 14, 2017 - 4:22 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical injury crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley.

A 57-year-old man crossing Charleston Boulevard outside a marked crosswalk near Crestwood Avenue was struck by a passing pickup truck at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene, and the man was taken to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. Due to the extent of the man’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

