Pedestrian hit outside crosswalk in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical injury crash involving a pedestrian Sunday evening near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical injury crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley.

A 57-year-old man crossing Charleston Boulevard outside a marked crosswalk near Crestwood Avenue was struck by a passing pickup truck at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene, and the man was taken to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. Due to the extent of the man’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Charleston Boulevard at Crestwood Avenue, Las Vegas NV