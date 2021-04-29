86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 12:56 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2021 - 1:25 pm
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigate at the crash scene at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates at the crash scene at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Jones Boulevard southbound was closed. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates at the crash scene at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevar ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates at the crash scene at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Jones Boulevard southbound was closed. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates at the crash scene at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevar ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates at the crash scene at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Jones Boulevard southbound was closed. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that seriously injured a pedestrian in central Las Vegas.

The Highway Patrol responded to the crash at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard at 12:30 p.m., trooper Ashlee Wellman said. A preliminary investigation showed a man was standing on the sidewalk at Jones and Upland boulevards when a white Hyundai went up onto the curb for unknown reasons and ran over the man. The man was rushed to a local hospital with what Wellman described as “serious” injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was cooperating with troopers, Wellman said.

All southbound lanes of Jones were closed at Upland as of 1 p.m. Wellman said initial reports indicated that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, but it was later confirmed that only one pedestrian was struck.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
3
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
4
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
5
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5 ...
UNLV COVID vaccination site to close
By / RJ

The COVID-19 vaccination site at UNLV will close to first-dose appointments and walk-ins on May 7, university president Karen Whitfield announced Thursday.