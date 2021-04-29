Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in central Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that seriously injured a pedestrian in central Las Vegas.

The Highway Patrol responded to the crash at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard at 12:30 p.m., trooper Ashlee Wellman said. A preliminary investigation showed a man was standing on the sidewalk at Jones and Upland boulevards when a white Hyundai went up onto the curb for unknown reasons and ran over the man. The man was rushed to a local hospital with what Wellman described as “serious” injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was cooperating with troopers, Wellman said.

All southbound lanes of Jones were closed at Upland as of 1 p.m. Wellman said initial reports indicated that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, but it was later confirmed that only one pedestrian was struck.

