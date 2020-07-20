Pedestrian injured in central Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in the central valley on Sunday night.
Lt. Damon Young said officers were called to the area of Flamingo Road and Hospitality Circle around 9:42 p.m. in response to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Young said.
Young said roads are closed while debris is cleaned up, and drivers should avoid the area.
