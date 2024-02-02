45°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian injured in Strip resort crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 12:43 am
 
Las Vegas police officers at the Bellagio. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officers at the Bellagio. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries at the entrance to the Bellagio late Thursday after a witness told police that a driver was speeding out of the Strip hotel’s valet area and struck the victim.

At 9:33 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about an auto versus pedestrian accident at the entrance to the hotel at 3600 Las Vegas Boulevard South, police Lt.Curtis Bleak said.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, according to Bleak.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and passed a sobriety test, he said.

The collision occurred when the pedestrian was in the roadway of the private drive, he said.

The entrance to Bellagio was closed off for some time while police investigated the crash, he said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
3
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
4
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
5
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in southeastern Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in southeastern Las Vegas
‘Support and love’: Vigil honors mother, sons killed in suspected DUI crash
‘Support and love’: Vigil honors mother, sons killed in suspected DUI crash
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash involving motorcycle, car
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash involving motorcycle, car
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
These are the worst intersections for crashes in Las Vegas Valley
These are the worst intersections for crashes in Las Vegas Valley
Girl leaves family at hotel, lured into prostitution on Strip, police say
Girl leaves family at hotel, lured into prostitution on Strip, police say