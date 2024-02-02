Pedestrian injured in Strip resort crash

A pedestrain suffered life-theathening injuries after a witness said a driver sped out of the hotel’s valet area and collided with the victim.

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries at the entrance to the Bellagio late Thursday after a witness told police that a driver was speeding out of the Strip hotel’s valet area and struck the victim.

At 9:33 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about an auto versus pedestrian accident at the entrance to the hotel at 3600 Las Vegas Boulevard South, police Lt.Curtis Bleak said.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, according to Bleak.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and passed a sobriety test, he said.

The collision occurred when the pedestrian was in the roadway of the private drive, he said.

The entrance to Bellagio was closed off for some time while police investigated the crash, he said.

