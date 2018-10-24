Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sahara Avenue, just west of Rancho Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. An adult pedestrian was crossing Sahara when the person was hit by a vehicle traveling west on the road.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, Gordon said.

Sahara was closed in both directions near the scene of the crash, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation tweet posted at 9:40 p.m.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area for the next three to five hours while officers investigate, Gordon said around 9 p.m.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-589 / Sahara Ave both directions near SR-599 / Rancho Dr to Teddy Dr in Las Vegas

Please seek other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) October 24, 2018

This is the second fatal crash in the central valley involving pedestrians in just over 24 hours.

A 4-year-old boy named Abdulwahab Noori was killed, and his mother and two little sisters were injured after a crash Monday night. The family was hit by a pickup truck around 6:30 p.m. while crossing Katie Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway, in a marked crosswalk, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.144465, -115.175381