Pedestrian killed in crash at Tropicana-Decatur intersection

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after he was hit by a van in central Las Vegas.

A van struck and killed a pedestrian on Decatur Boulevard just north of Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday morning, Feb. 20, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, when a white van plowed into a man and at least two light poles.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

The driver of the van was transported to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Gordon said. It was not immediately clear whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Gordon said Decatur is blocked in both directions. Drivers should avoid the area while Metro’s fatal detail unit investigates.

