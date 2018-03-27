Pedestrian killed in crash in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard just before 8:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said. It was not immediately clear if impairment was a factor.
Rainbow is shut down between Vegas Drive and Washington while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Washington Ave and Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV