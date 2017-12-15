Pedestrian killed in crash on I-15 near Las Vegas Strip; lanes blocked

A pedestrian is dead after a crash on Interstate 15 near the resort corridor.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue Friday morning, Dec. 15, 2017.(RTC FAST Cameras)

A pedestrian is dead after a crash on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip.

A man was struck just before 5:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

The three left lanes of the highway are blocked while NHP investigates. Buratczuk said the closure should last “well into rush hour.”

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.