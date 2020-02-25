Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crosswalk was French woman, 21

The death of Lisa Alyssa Mokhtari of Paris was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman struck and killed by a taxi in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday was a 21-year-old from France.

The death of Lisa Alyssa Mokhtari of Paris was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Mokhtari was struck and killed about 4:50 p.m. in the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Detectives believe Mokhtari was walking east across Grand Central in a crosswalk when a 30-year-old male taxi driver heading northbound on Grand Central ran a red light, Sgt. Robert Stauffer said at the scene Saturday. The taxi, a 2018 Toyota Prius, then struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was driving westbound on Charleston, causing the Prius to spin and hit Mokhtari, he said.

Witnesses told police both the truck and the pedestrian had the right of way, Stauffer said Saturday night.

Neither the driver of the Prius of the truck were impaired, police said. Nobody was charged or cited in the crash as of Saturday night.

Mokhtari died at University Medical Center. Her death marked the 19th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

