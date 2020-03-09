Pedestrian killed in Saturday crash identified as Las Vegas man

A pedestrian killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in the western Las Vegas Valley was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police work at the scene of a fatal crash near Durango Drive and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A pedestrian killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in the western Las Vegas Valley was identified Monday as Gabriel J. Mesa, 43, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police said they responded to a report of two pedestrians struck at 10:25 p.m. at 3825 S. Durango Drive, south of West Spring Mountain Road. Police said Mesa and a 37-year-old woman were crossing Durango, outside of any marked crosswalk, when they stepped into the path of a Dodge Ram pickup. Mesa was struck and thrown into a desert area. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman was struck by the left-side mirror of the pickup. She was described as having moderate injuries. and was “knocked” into the roadway, according to the release. The female was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The 60-year-old driver of the pickup did not show signs of impairment, the release said.

The coroner’s office said Mesa died of blunt force trauma. His manner of death is listed as an accident.

The pedestrian death marks the 21st traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.