Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist injured in separate Las Vegas crashes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 8:03 am
 
A pedestrian was struck and killed, and a motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries in separate crashes Friday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first crash occurred just before 5:10 a.m. at Fort Apache Road and Rochelle Avenue in the western Las Vegas Valley, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The second crash involving a motorcycle and second vehicle occurred just after 6:20 a.m. at Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue in the northwest valley, Metro said. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma.

Both investigations are ongoing, and commuters are asked to avoid the area.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

